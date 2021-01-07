Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore National Park

A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Gurjar, a resident of Kanedi village along the tiger reserve, they said.

''We have received information from our patrolling team that a tiger mauled a man from Kanedi village along RTR,'' field director of the tiger reserve Tikam Chand Verma said.

The tiger that killed the man hasn't yet been identified, he said.

Patrolling teams have asked villagers around the area where the incident took place to remain alert, he added.

Verma said the forest department will provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to Gurjar's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)