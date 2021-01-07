Left Menu
Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore National Park

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:12 IST
Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore National Park
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Gurjar, a resident of Kanedi village along the tiger reserve, they said.

''We have received information from our patrolling team that a tiger mauled a man from Kanedi village along RTR,'' field director of the tiger reserve Tikam Chand Verma said.

The tiger that killed the man hasn't yet been identified, he said.

Patrolling teams have asked villagers around the area where the incident took place to remain alert, he added.

Verma said the forest department will provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to Gurjar's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

