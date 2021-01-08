Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army provides free tuition classes for poor students in J-K's Baramulla

Taking a step forward, the Indian Army has been organizing free tuition classes for needy students in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:01 IST
Army provides free tuition classes for poor students in J-K's Baramulla
Students attending free tuition classes organised by Indian Army at Government Middle School in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a step forward, the Indian Army has been organizing free tuition classes for needy students in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Tuition classes for meritorious students of families below the poverty line have been started at Government Middle School at Tarzoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The classes are being conducted for the students of class 9th so as to bridge any capability gap in academic learning due to the COVID-19 lockdown period and prepare them for the future board exams. A total of 50 students (30 girls and 20 boys) from nearby villages of Sopore attending the coaching classes. "We are thankful to the Indian Army for providing us free tuitions," a student, Nelofar Rashid said.

Five local teachers having vast experience in the field have been selected to teach all mandatory subjects including English, Social Science, Mathematics, Science, and Urdu. "I am teaching Urdu here, with these free tuition facilities to students we got employment opportunities," said Hilal Ahmad.

During the course of the two months long coaching, fortnightly tests will be conducted to check the assimilation level and a final test will be conducted at the termination of the classes. Free stationery items will also be provided to the students for the coaching classes. All COVID-19 precautions are being followed including daily temperature screening, provision of face masks, hand sanitizer, and regular fumigation of the classrooms. The initiative will be bridging the learning gap in the students having a weak financial background and propel them towards a brighter and promising future. Moreover, it will go a long way in strengthening the bond of mutual respect, friendship, and understanding between the Awaam and Jawan.

The aim of conducting tuition classes is to provide free education to needy children of the far-flung areas in order to create better future prospects for the students. The novel initiative has been undertaken by Ningli Army Camp of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under the aegis of Haiderbeg Sector Headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

Chinas top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two decades old, aiming to widen oversight of online services to cover payment, shopping and livestreaming platforms.For the first time, th...

China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. The CSI300 index fell 1.0, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shan...

LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality

LG on Friday unveiled webOS 6.0, the latest version of the companys acclaimed smart TV platform, for its 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.LGs newest smart TVs featuring the webOS 6.0 platform will be on display...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021