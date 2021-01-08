Main accused in Budaun gang-rape arrested
The main accused in the Budaun gang-rape and murder case was arrested late on Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police informed.ANI | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:35 IST
The main accused in the Budaun gang-rape and murder case was arrested late on Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police informed. The accused, who had been absconding for two days, had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.
He was arrested from a village in Budaun. The case pertains to the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district that took place on Tuesday.
According to Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma, four teams had been constituted to nab the accused. The National Commission for Women had earlier taken cognizance of the matter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
