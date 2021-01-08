Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Dollar smuggling case: K Ayyappan appears before Customs

Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker K Ayyappan on Friday morning appeared before the Customs for interrogation in the Dollar Smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:06 IST
Kerala Dollar smuggling case: K Ayyappan appears before Customs
K Ayyappan reaches the Customs office in Kochi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker K Ayyappan on Friday morning appeared before the Customs for interrogation in the Dollar Smuggling case. He arrived at the Commissionerate this morning in an auto-rickshaw.

Customs had issued a third notice to Ayyappan to appear before it on Thursday after he failed to appear before it the day before. Ayyappan had informed the Department through mail that he could not appear due to the busy schedule of the Kerala Assembly session beginning today.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly Speaker's office issued a letter to the Customs Department stating that the Speaker's permission is required to interrogate his Assistant Private Secretary. The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IOC member says he's not sure Tokyo Games will happen

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee has said he cant be certain the postponed Tokyo Olympics will open in just over six months because of the surging pandemic in Japan and elsewhere.The comments by Canadian IOC member Ric...

Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed

The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijings initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.Hu Huaibang was sentenc...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now PfizerBioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants, study saysPfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against the so-called N5...

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats were moving closer to a historic step on Friday as they weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that breached the U.S. Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021