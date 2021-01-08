Boy mauled to death by leopard in Gujarat village

A four-year-old boy was mauledto death by a leopard in a village in Gujarat's Gir-Somnathdistrict, said an official of the state forest department onFriday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at NavaUgla village under Una taluka.

Hours after the incident, the department trapped aleopard from the same village and sent it to Jasadhar rescuecentre in the Gir forest to find out if it was the same wildcat which killed the boy, said Chief Conservator of Forest,Junagadh Wildlife Circle, DT Vasavada.

Hasmukh Makwana (4), son of a farm labourer couple,was attacked by a leopard when his parents were working in anagriculture field, said Vasavada.

''Though the boy was rescued by their parents beforethe leopard could take him away, he eventually died due toinjuries on the neck.

''Later, local forest staff set up cages to trap theanimal. Hours later, a leopard got trapped in one of thecages,'' he said.

''We are not 100 per cent sure if the trapped leopardis the same which attacked the boy. It will be establishedonly after a detailed analysis at the rescue centre,'' headded.

