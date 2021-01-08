Delhi Cabinet approves Konkani Academy

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani Academy in the national capital aimed at promoting the language, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. "Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi," the CM tweeted.

Konkani is the official language of Goa and is primarily spoken by the Konkani people, primarily along the western coastal region (Konkan) of India. Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture, and Language also set up and notified the Tamil Academy to promote Tamil language and culture in the national capital. As per an official statement, the newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all necessary infrastructure. (ANI)

