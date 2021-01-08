A Promise delivered: The NIMS Oncology wing is all set to open

State-of-the-art Oncology block at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is all set for inauguration. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) developed the building with all modern amenities on par with corporate hospitals under its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Honourable Minister for health Sri Etela Rajender will inaugurate this facility on January 9, Saturday, 2021.

MEIL has been always at the forefront in its corporate social responsibility, and it delivered its promise. As promised by Chairman Sri. PP Reddy in 2018 while inaugurating the 18000sft second floor, MEIL will take up the responsibility to develop ground and first floor with all modern facilities. The new facility equipped with 50 beds, oxygen, ventilators and Lift for all emergency services. It has male and female wards and a pediatric ward. An exclusive leukaemia ward for blood cancer patients. MEIL also ensured the facilities including air-conditioning, LED lights, CC cameras, electrical room and a bed lift for upto 20 patients at a time. The ICU facility is provided with oxygen and vacuum pressure facility. Every two beds in the wards have access to oxygen and vacuum facility.

MEIL has also built rooms for doctors, faculty, staff, storage and processing. The new state-of-the-art is facility equipped to deal with emergencies of cancer patients. The all-new Oncology wing in NIMS is comparable to any corporate hospital and ready to serve the patients.

In September 2018, MEIL built an 18,000 sft Oncology division. At the time inauguration, MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy and Managing Director Sr. P. V. Krishna Reddy promised to develop ground and first floor. Now they are all set to the inauguration on Saturday. On this occasion, Sri. P.P. Reddy, Chairman, MEIL said that, ''As a responsible corporate, we will serve the society with various welfare and development programs. We delivered our promise to develop the full-fledged modern Oncology facility at NIMS. We are providing a free meal in Osmania, Niloufer and MNJ cancer hospitals. The 'Saddimuta'' is a scheme to provide food to the farmers and labourers who come to the agriculture markets to sell their products. MEIL is supplying food to Siddipet, Gajwel, Vantimamidi market yards. MEIL has adopted six villages in the Telugu states. It is working to develop these into model villages.''MEIL has been supporting the New Life Society for HIV children in Warangal since 2013. It provides all the supplies for those needy children.

Ms. P. Sudha Reddy, Director, MEIL said, '' MEIL carries out several initiatives under the corporate social responsibility by emphasising poverty eradication and capacity building. Established a corporate social responsibility committee to design, implement and supervise the various activities. The committee has formulated the rules following the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. The MEIL Foundation has set up to carry out all these CSR activities in a planned manner.''MEIL is providing assistance to the organisations managing natural resource conservation and waste management activities. It is encouraging those working in renewable energy and efficient energy equipment sectors. MEIL foundation is involved in rural development programs, roads, street lighting, safe drinking water, sanitation, Swatch Bharat programsAbout MEILMegha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

