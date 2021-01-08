Left Menu
Development News Edition

A Promise delivered: The NIMS Oncology wing is all set to open

Honourable Minister for health Sri Etela Rajender will inaugurate this facility on January 9, Saturday, 2021.MEIL has been always at the forefront in its corporate social responsibility, and it delivered its promise. As promised by Chairman Sri. PP Reddy in 2018 while inaugurating the 18000sft second floor, MEIL will take up the responsibility to develop ground and first floor with all modern facilities.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:08 IST
A Promise delivered: The NIMS Oncology wing is all set to open
Representative image. Image Credit: PR Newswire

State-of-the-art Oncology block at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is all set for inauguration. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) developed the building with all modern amenities on par with corporate hospitals under its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Honourable Minister for health Sri Etela Rajender will inaugurate this facility on January 9, Saturday, 2021.

MEIL has been always at the forefront in its corporate social responsibility, and it delivered its promise. As promised by Chairman Sri. PP Reddy in 2018 while inaugurating the 18000sft second floor, MEIL will take up the responsibility to develop ground and first floor with all modern facilities. The new facility equipped with 50 beds, oxygen, ventilators and Lift for all emergency services. It has male and female wards and a pediatric ward. An exclusive leukaemia ward for blood cancer patients. MEIL also ensured the facilities including air-conditioning, LED lights, CC cameras, electrical room and a bed lift for upto 20 patients at a time. The ICU facility is provided with oxygen and vacuum pressure facility. Every two beds in the wards have access to oxygen and vacuum facility.

MEIL has also built rooms for doctors, faculty, staff, storage and processing. The new state-of-the-art is facility equipped to deal with emergencies of cancer patients. The all-new Oncology wing in NIMS is comparable to any corporate hospital and ready to serve the patients.

In September 2018, MEIL built an 18,000 sft Oncology division. At the time inauguration, MEIL Chairman Sri P.P. Reddy and Managing Director Sr. P. V. Krishna Reddy promised to develop ground and first floor. Now they are all set to the inauguration on Saturday. On this occasion, Sri. P.P. Reddy, Chairman, MEIL said that, ''As a responsible corporate, we will serve the society with various welfare and development programs. We delivered our promise to develop the full-fledged modern Oncology facility at NIMS. We are providing a free meal in Osmania, Niloufer and MNJ cancer hospitals. The 'Saddimuta'' is a scheme to provide food to the farmers and labourers who come to the agriculture markets to sell their products. MEIL is supplying food to Siddipet, Gajwel, Vantimamidi market yards. MEIL has adopted six villages in the Telugu states. It is working to develop these into model villages.''MEIL has been supporting the New Life Society for HIV children in Warangal since 2013. It provides all the supplies for those needy children.

Ms. P. Sudha Reddy, Director, MEIL said, '' MEIL carries out several initiatives under the corporate social responsibility by emphasising poverty eradication and capacity building. Established a corporate social responsibility committee to design, implement and supervise the various activities. The committee has formulated the rules following the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. The MEIL Foundation has set up to carry out all these CSR activities in a planned manner.''MEIL is providing assistance to the organisations managing natural resource conservation and waste management activities. It is encouraging those working in renewable energy and efficient energy equipment sectors. MEIL foundation is involved in rural development programs, roads, street lighting, safe drinking water, sanitation, Swatch Bharat programsAbout MEILMegha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar, Goyal meeting with farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are holding talks with 41 representatives of protesting farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan at present to resolve the deadlock over the recently enacted central farm laws. Agriculture Ministe...

Ireland temporarily eases customs rules as low demand halts ferry sailings

Irelands tax authority temporarily eased post-Brexit customs arrangements after some trucks were unable to deliver goods from Britain, difficulties that prompted the largest Irish Sea ferry operator to cancel some sailings from Friday. Brit...

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

UKs competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Googles proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advert...

Most Famous Platinum Jewellery from Film and Television

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirMany of us are catching up on television shows and movies as we continue to stay safely at home. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewelry, is highlighting some of the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021