Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali

After heavy snowfall, tourists played with the snow, danced and enjoyed themselves at Dehra ki Gali (DKG), a tourist spot in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:28 IST
Visuals from the Rajouri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After heavy snowfall, tourists played with the snow, danced and enjoyed themselves at Dehra ki Gali (DKG), a tourist spot in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. "We are here with our family. DKG is a beautiful place to visit. Though we cannot travel ahead due to the roadblock, we are enjoying the snowfall here," a tourist told ANI.

DKG is a famous tourist spot with snow-covered hills in Thanna Mandi Tehsil of Rajouri district. "Snowfall occurs in Dehradun too but here it is something new and better. I came here to appreciate its beauty," said Amish another tourist who came from Dehradun.

As for local issues, residents of the areas face problems such as inadequate power supply. "There is a huge problem with electricity in the district. We appeal to the administration to solve it. The temperature at night here falls to two degree Celsius," Shahzad, a resident of Mandi, told ANI.

The Union territory has witnessed heavy snowfall during the past several days. As a result, vehicular movement has been stopped on the national highway. Many landslides have also been reported during rain and snowfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

