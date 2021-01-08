Left Menu
Rajnath Singh launches Online Portal for purchase of items Against Firm Demand

Appreciating the launch of this portal, Raksha Mantri conveyed the commitment of the Govt towards the welfare of all Jawans and Officers of Armed Forces and the Veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:53 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar along with other dignitaries attended the function. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today launched the Online Portal https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for purchase of items Against Firm Demand (AFD) from CSD Canteens. The objective of the launch of this Online Portal is to enable about 45 Lakh CSD beneficiaries including Serving & Retired persons from Armed Forces and Serving Civilian Defence employees to purchase AFD-I items (like Cars, Motorcycles, Washing machines, TVs, Fridges etc) from the comfort of their home.

Appreciating the launch of this portal, Raksha Mantri conveyed the commitment of the Govt towards the welfare of all Jawans and Officers of Armed Forces and the Veterans. He complimented the entire team for the successful completion of this project. Shri Rajnath Singh said that the project was in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The ceremony was held at New Delhi. Live streaming of delivery of Cars/ Motorcycles was done from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur for those who booked them during the trial run of the portal afd.csdindia.gov.in, which has been formally launched now and will facilitate faster and hassle-free experience to all the beneficiaries.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar along with other dignitaries attended the function.

