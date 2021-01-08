Left Menu
NIXI to offer free domain name in 22 official Indian languages

This offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of भारत (IDN) domain name and proliferation of local language content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:53 IST
This offer is also extended to those existing in users who renew their domain in the month of January 2021. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) announced that it will offer a free IDN (Internationalized Domain Name) in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant.

The applicant will also get a free email in the local language. This offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of भारत (IDN) domain name and proliferation of local language content.

This offer is valid for new .in users who register up to 31st January 2021. This offer is also extended to those existing in users who renew their domain in the month of January 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

