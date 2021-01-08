Left Menu
CAS Naravane visits Headquarters of Southern Command in Pune

General MM Naravane was received and updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Army Commander, Southern Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:17 IST
General MM Naravane inaugurated the new Command Hospital at Pune military station. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane today visited the Headquarters of Pune based Southern Command. General MM Naravane was received and updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Army Commander, Southern Command. The Chief was also given an update on the contributions of troops of Southern Command in various Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in peninsular India this year, particularly towards assistance provided to civil administration for COVID-19 and floods. General MM Naravane complimented Southern Command for maintaining a high state of combat readiness and training inspite of current COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the various initiatives and welfare projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops and their families. He reiterated the Army's commitment to the national effort to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

General MM Naravane inaugurated the new Command Hospital at Pune military station. This is a multi-speciality tertiary Hospital, focused to provide medical support to troops deployed in operational areas and veterans of the Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

