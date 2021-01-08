Andhra Pradesh reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 8,84,490

Andhra Pradesh has reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,84,490.

"In the last 24 hours, 59,671 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 319 of them are detected COVID positive. With this, the total number of cases in the state has increased to 8,84,490. Out of them, 2,832 are active cases," the bulletin said. It said that 308 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 8,74,531.

The death toll has gone up to 7,127 with one more death due to the virus. The death has been reported in the Krishna district. (ANI)

