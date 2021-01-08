NHPC inks pact with IREDA for renewable energy projects

State-run NHPC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for assistance in setting up renewable energy (RE) projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA and other senior officials of both the companies, NHPC said in a statement. ''With a view to expand NHPC's renewable energy projects footprint in the country, a MoU was signed between NHPC and IREDA. ''IREDA shall undertake techno-financial due diligence of renewable energy and energy efficiency / conservation projects for NHPC. It will also serve to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and provide consultancy & research services,'' it said. NHPC said the company has undertaken an ambitious plan to make a significant imprint on the RE landscape of the country through development of 7.5 GW of renewable energy (solar - terrestrial and floating, and wind) projects in the next three years. NHPC further said it has already successfully commissioned renewable capacity of 102.5 MW (solar - terrestrial and rooftop, and wind) on ownership basis and ''has contracted 2000 MW as intermediary procurer basis (Facilitator Mode) at one of the most competitive tariffs with planned commissioning by 2021.'' Besides, 155 MW solar (terrestrial and floating) capacity is under final stages of award and another 2.9 GW of solar capacity is under various stages of development.

