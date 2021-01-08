Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHPC inks pact with IREDA for renewable energy projects

NHPC said the company has undertaken an ambitious plan to make a significant imprint on the RE landscape of the country through development of 7.5 GW of renewable energy solar - terrestrial and floating, and wind projects in the next three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:47 IST
NHPC inks pact with IREDA for renewable energy projects

State-run NHPC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for assistance in setting up renewable energy (RE) projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of NHPC CMD Abhay Kumar Singh and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA and other senior officials of both the companies, NHPC said in a statement. ''With a view to expand NHPC's renewable energy projects footprint in the country, a MoU was signed between NHPC and IREDA. ''IREDA shall undertake techno-financial due diligence of renewable energy and energy efficiency / conservation projects for NHPC. It will also serve to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and provide consultancy & research services,'' it said. NHPC said the company has undertaken an ambitious plan to make a significant imprint on the RE landscape of the country through development of 7.5 GW of renewable energy (solar - terrestrial and floating, and wind) projects in the next three years. NHPC further said it has already successfully commissioned renewable capacity of 102.5 MW (solar - terrestrial and rooftop, and wind) on ownership basis and ''has contracted 2000 MW as intermediary procurer basis (Facilitator Mode) at one of the most competitive tariffs with planned commissioning by 2021.'' Besides, 155 MW solar (terrestrial and floating) capacity is under final stages of award and another 2.9 GW of solar capacity is under various stages of development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wise course is to keep unpopular farm laws in abeyance: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said he was saddened that the government refuses to relent on the farmers demands and asked whether its meetings with the protesters are aimed at tiring them out.He also stressed that the farm ...

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred an individual from the securities market for one year for carrying out fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Maharashtra Polybutene Ltd MPL by misusing clients securities.The regulator also de...

At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be dedicated to our extended family.Attending the virtual inauguration of ...

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp's USD 7 million claim

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has responded to the claim by Johnny Depps legal team that she has not fulfilled her promise of donating USD 7 million, which she received as part of their divorce settlement. In a statement to E News, Elaine Bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021