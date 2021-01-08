Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax department conducts searches in Kolkata

The Income Tax department on Friday carried out search and seizure action on three real estate and stock-broking groups of Kolkata on January 5, 2021.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:26 IST
Income Tax department conducts searches in Kolkata
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax department on Friday carried out search and seizure action on three real estate and stock-broking groups of Kolkata on January 5, 2021. The search operation was conducted based on the available data in the departmental database, analysis of their financial statements, on market intelligence and field enquiries, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a release.

CBDT further said: "The search action has resulted in the unearthing of incriminating evidences revealing various shell entities being used for raising bogus share capital/unsecured loans. The evidence of out of the books cash transactions have also been found." "Further, a significant amount of un-booked revenue on account of sale of flats was detected. During the course of search proceedings, as a result of enquiries conducted, it has been established that the persons of the group have used paper/shell companies to route back their own unaccounted money," it added.

Total concealment of income amounting to Rs 365 crore has been detected so far. The assessees have made an admission of undisclosed income amounting to Rs 111 crore. The search action has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 3.02 crore and jewellery worth Rs 72 lakh.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wise course is to keep unpopular farm laws in abeyance: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said he was saddened that the government refuses to relent on the farmers demands and asked whether its meetings with the protesters are aimed at tiring them out.He also stressed that the farm ...

Sebi bars individual from securities market for fraudulent trading activities

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred an individual from the securities market for one year for carrying out fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Maharashtra Polybutene Ltd MPL by misusing clients securities.The regulator also de...

At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be dedicated to our extended family.Attending the virtual inauguration of ...

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp's USD 7 million claim

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has responded to the claim by Johnny Depps legal team that she has not fulfilled her promise of donating USD 7 million, which she received as part of their divorce settlement. In a statement to E News, Elaine Bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021