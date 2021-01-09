GoAir sacks pilot over derogatory tweet against PM Modi

Left Menu
India's low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday terminated its senior pilot from services over his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

09-01-2021
India's low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday terminated its senior pilot from services over his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. "GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect," a GoAir spokesperson said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the airline parted itself from the pilot's tweet and took action against him. Meanwhile, the terminated GoAir pilot tendered his apology on Twitter. "I apologise for my tweets about the prime minister and other offensive tweets, which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views. I take full responsibility for my actions and would like to apologise for my mistakes and willingly accept the consequences," the pilot said.

The GoAir pilot had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister on January 7 that the management found offensive and against the company policy.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

