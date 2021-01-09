Left Menu
356 more birds reported dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:26 IST
Over 350 birds were reported dead in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death count to 2,512, an official said.

Of the 356 birds reported dead on Saturday, 257 were crows, 29 pigeons, 16 peacocks and 54 others.

So far, 45 samples from 11 districts have tested positive for bird flu. No positive report was received on Saturday, the Animal Husbandry Department official said.

The number of dead birds in the state includes crows (1963), peacocks (152) and pigeons (122).

