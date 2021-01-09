Injured leopard trapped in cage in West Bengal tea garden

A full-grown femaleleopard was on Saturday found trapped in a cage which was laidby the forest department in a tea garden in West Bengal'sJalpaiguri district, forest officials said.

The injured animal was found in the cage placed atMotidhar tea garden in Bijlimuni area a few days ago after itsworkers reported sighting of a leopard.

Several incidents of leopard attack were also reportedfrom the area, officials said.

Officials of Bagdogra forest range rescued the animalfrom the cage, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)