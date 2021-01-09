Left Menu
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.04 crore seized by Chennai Air Customs, one arrested

Six passengers coming from Dubai were intercepted by the Customs Department here on Saturday with foreign currency worth Rs 1.04 crores. One passenger amongst them was arrested.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:56 IST
Six passengers coming from Dubai were intercepted by the Customs Department here on Saturday with foreign currency worth Rs 1.04 crores. One passenger amongst them was arrested. The Customs Department said in a release: "Based on intelligence that currency was likely to be smuggled out of India by passengers bound for Dubai by Indigo flight 6E 65, air intelligence officers maintained a strict vigil at departure terminal to intercept them. Six passengers - Mansoor Ali Khan (27), Yakalik (68), Thameem Ansari (49), Mohamad Hussain (30), Yousuf (67) - who are all residents of Chennai, and Abdul Rahman (38) of Pudur were intercepted."

"After they had cleared immigration and were proceeding towards the security hold area. A search was carried out. On examination of their backpacks, many power banks were found hidden inside. The power banks appeared to be heavy and were broken by a hammer and foreign currency notes were recovered which were concealed inside," Customs added. Foreign currency was also recovered from the pockets of their backpacks. USD 74,000 in 100 denominations worth Rs 53.5 lakhs, 1,50,000 Saudi Riyals in 500 denomination worth Rs 28.3 lakhs and 25000 Euros in the denomination of 200 worth Rs 22.2 lakhs totally equivalent to Rs 1.04 crore were recovered and seized under Customs Act read with Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015.

Thameem Ansari, whose individual seizure value crossed Rs 20 lakhs was arrested. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

