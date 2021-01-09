Harsh Vardhan condoles death of newborns in Bhandara hospital fire

Left Menu
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan condoled the loss of lives in the fire that broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday in which 10 infants died.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan condoled the loss of lives in the fire that broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday in which 10 infants died. In a tweet, he termed the incident as the "most unfortunate incident" and said he talked to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

"Spoke to Maharashtra Health Minister Sh @rajeshtope11ji regarding the most unfortunate incident at Bhandara district hospital where innocent children died in a fire incident. Deepest condolences to the families. Prayers for the safety of innocent newborns who could be rescued," Vardhan tweeted. Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the fire at the Bhandara hospital was due to a short circuit

"I have been told that prima facie the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while seven died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Tope said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said, those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the lives of 10 infants will be punished strictly. He said that the government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire. As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

