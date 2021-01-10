Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Updated: 10-01-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:15 IST
All the nine fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and one of their boat was also apprehended, it said.
Fishermen named as Grace, Valan Kausik, Michaeus, Kingston, Sam Stiller, Nijan, Brighton, Kishok, Mari and the captured boat number was IND-TN-10-MM-296, it added. (ANI)
