Rajnath Singh greets people on World Hindi Day

On the occasion of 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' (World Hindi Day), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Hindi is now being spoken by crores of people around the world and thanked people engaged in the promotion of the language.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the people who want to serve Hindi on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas. Today Hindi has become a language spoken by crores of people all over the world. On this occasion, I congratulate all the friends engaged in promoting the Hindi language throughout the world," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)

