The day after announcing that an all-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday, once again, hailed them as they took off for their destination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:22 IST
Civil Aviation Minister hails all-women Air India crew on inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The day after announcing that an all-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday, once again, hailed them as they took off for their destination. "Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Air India flight to fly over North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," the Minister tweeted.

On Saturday, the Minister had said in a tweet that the Air India's woman power flies high around the world and it was a historic inaugural flight between the two cities. "Air India's woman power flies high around the world. All women cockpit crew consisting of Captain Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akanksha Sonawane, and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco," he said.

Air India added on Sunday, "And Countdown begins! Minutes away from take off of our nonstop flight frm San Fransisco - Bengaluru. Air India set to script history as all women cockpit crew rolls out AI176 on its record-making around the world voyage, possibly charting the Polar route from SFO to BLR." (ANI)

