Jason Momoa wants Metallic bassist Robert Trujillo to teach him some chops
Aquaman star Jason Momoa wants his good friend, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, to teach him how to play the instrument. The Game of Thrones star, who is a keen bass player, called Trujillo his spirit animal. Whens that guy going to teach me how to play bass Hes like my spirit animal, I love him.
''Aquaman'' star Jason Momoa wants his good friend, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, to teach him ''how to play'' the instrument. The ''Game of Thrones'' star, who is a keen bass player, called Trujillo his spirit animal. ''When's that guy going to teach me how to play bass? He's like my spirit animal, I love him. When I'm with Robert it's like we both came out of the same cave. ''We're the spitting image, and I absolutely adore him and his son and his family, they're amazing,'' Momoa told UK's Bass Guitar magazine. The 41-year-old actor is also a big fan of Primus star Les Claypool, and he has had an opportunity to jam with musician.
''I can't wait to gather more knowledge to be around him and just jam. We had a really great time together, which was a really big relief because you don't want to meet your heroes and then they're f*****' a*******,'' he said.
