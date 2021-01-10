Left Menu
LeT hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama, one terrorist associate arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama's Pampore town and arrested one terrorist associate named Adil Ahmad Shah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama's Pampore town and arrested one terrorist associate named Adil Ahmad Shah. The J-K Police said in a statement that Awantipora Police officials swiftly acted on information regarding the presence of terrorist hideout constructed in a particular house in village Chandhara.

"Upon this information, Police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF carried out the search of the said house today morning and during search one large hideout was found in the cowshed of the said house. The size of the hideout is approximately 10ft x5ft x5ft with small opening coved by a lid and a tunnel of about 6ft leading to the hideout," the police said. Incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT and 26 round of AK-47 were recovered from the said hideout, the statement said. Moreover, several items of clothes and other essential were also recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered at Police Station Pampore under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act and one terrorist associate Adil Ahmad Shah has been arrested in the instant case. (ANI)

