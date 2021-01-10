New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL42 HR-FARMERS-3RDLD KHATTAR Farmers vandalise venue of CM Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal Karnal (Har): Protesting farmers here on Sunday vandalised the venue of a “kisan mahapanchayat” where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight “benefits” of the Centre's three agriculture laws.

DES27 HR-BJP-EVENT Hisar: Tensions at BJP event as pro-farmer body stages protest Hisar: Tensions mounted during a BJP event at the Salasar complex here on Sunday as a group of protesters raised pro-farmer slogans, compelling police to intervene.

DEL41 PB-FARMERS-KHATTAR-AKALIS SAD terms use of force against farmers 'arrogant, power-drunken' response by Haryana's BJP govt Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the use of force against farmers in Haryana, terming it ''arrogant and power-drunken'' response by the BJP government.

DEL36 UP-LD BIRD FLU Bird flu: Authorities on alert in UP; Kanpur zoo closed for public Lucknow: Amid an avian influenza scare in various states, officials in Uttar Pradesh have sounded a bird-flu alert, with the Kanpur Zoological Park being closed for the public till further orders and the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow opting for preventive measures.

DES37 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP's COVID-19 caseload mounts to 5,93,171 with 699 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,93,171 on Sunday with 699 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 8,495 as 13 more people succumbed to the disease.

DES36 HP-BIRD-FLU Bird Flu: Over 200 migratory birds found dead in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Carcasses of 215 migratory birds were found in Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, taking the total number of such birds suspected to have died of avian influenza to 4,235, officials said.

DES5 RJ-VACCINATION-PREPARATIONS COVID-19: 4.5 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in first phase in Raj, says health minister Jaipur: Preparations for rolling out COVID-19 vaccination programme in Rajasthan have been made and around 4.5 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday.

