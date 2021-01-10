Left Menu
COVID-19: TN govt announces free 2 GB data per day for over 9 lakh students

Tamil Nadu government will provide free 2 GB data per day to 9,69,047 students across the state for online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government will provide free 2 GB data per day to 9,69,047 students across the state for online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The data will be provided to students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Office tweeted, "To enable students to attend online classes, state government announces free 2GB data per day to 9, 69,047 students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021." This decision has been taken in view of the current pandemic situation as most of the educational work is being conducted online to combat the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

