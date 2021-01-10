Left Menu
5th term CM Naveen Patnaik has assets worth Rs 64.98 cr

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:38 IST
Son of legendary Odisha leaderBiju Patnaik and fifth term chief minister Naveen Patnaik ownsproperty worth Rs 64.98 crore, comprising movable andimmovable assets, according to a statement.

The declaration, for the last financial year, was madeby Patnaik, days after he called upon all peoples'representatives and government officials to do the same andmaintain transparency in public life.

Out of this, the major portion of his asset isinheritance from the family properties.

Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has sevenbank accounts in various locations such as in New Delhi,Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The CM's movable properties include bank deposits andjewellery worth Rs 1.34 crore.

Among immovable properties, Patnaik has a farmland andbuilding spread over an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Kheravillage of Faridabad, valued at over Rs 10 crore.

He inherited the farm from his mother.

Patnaik also owns 50 per cent share of his ancestralproperty at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at overRs 43 crore.

He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located nearBhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. This, too, wasinherited from his mother.

Naveen Patnaik is the youngest among the threesiblings. Brother Prem Patnaik is the eldest followed bysister and author Gita Mehta and then comes Naveen Patnaik.

The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore,which he had taken as advance against the sale of a farmlandat Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.

Last year, the chief minister had a liability of Rs 15lakh, which he had taken from his elder sister Gita Mehta.

However, he paid the loan this year, the statement said.

Veteran leader Biju Patnaik had served as chief ministerof Odisha for two terms.

Naveen Patnaik, who also heads Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ison the chief mini8sterial chair for a record fifth term since2000.

A glance through the details of assets declared bymembers of Patnaik's cabinet show that Sports minister TusharKanti Behera has the lowest total property worth Rs 32.33 lakhonly.

