Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN stresses need to do more to alleviate Sinjaris' current hardships

The field visit builds on a meeting Ms Hennis-Plasschaert held with the Governor of Ninewa and all components of Sinjar in Mosul in November when she urged implementation of the agreement.

UNAMI | Sinjar | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST
UN stresses need to do more to alleviate Sinjaris' current hardships
The UN Special Representative welcomed the agreement but calls for further action. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNIraq)

In a spirit of continued solidarity with the residents of Sinjar, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visited the district today to follow up on the implementation of a recent agreement between Baghdad and Erbil aimed at creating stability, security and better living conditions for its inhabitants.

She was accompanied by her Deputy, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano. The UN delegation stressed the need to do more – in unity and at a faster pace - to alleviate the current hardships.

"Effective governance through a unified administration and stable security structures are the basis for any form of progress. What has been achieved so far could set the stage for a greater improvement in living conditions, but to make this happen all stakeholders will have to act in unity and solidarity", Ms Hennis-Plasschaert said.

The field visit builds on a meeting Ms Hennis-Plasschaert held with the Governor of Ninewa and all components of Sinjar in Mosul in November when she urged implementation of the agreement. During today's visit, the UN delegation was briefed by the deputy governor of Ninewa, Hassan Thanon al-Ala'af, the commander of the Western Operations Command, Major General Jabbar Al-Ta'e, as well as the military and security commanders in charge of the district. They also heard from the local community and party leaders about their needs and concerns.

The UN Special Representative welcomed the agreement but calls for further action. "The completion of the security arrangements and the implementation of other parts of the agreement need to be expedited so that critical reconstruction work and service delivery can kick off and accelerate. Conditions on the ground must further improve to facilitate dignified, voluntary returns."The delegation also visited Sinjar Old City, devastated in the 2014-2017 conflict with ISIL (Da'esh), as well as Al Banat village located in Sinjar where around 600 displaced Sinjari families, mostly Yazidis, have returned to their places of origin. Displaced Sinjaris voiced their concerns and requested further assistance to the vulnerable local communities who recently returned from displaced camps.

"The United Nations Mission, Agencies, Funds and Programmes have been active in Sinjar in support of the government's efforts and will continue working with the local authorities to step up stabilization and rehabilitation projects. Sinjaris must be able to feel at home again," said Ms Vojáčková-Sollorano, deputy SRSG/RC/HC.

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the rig...

Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha loca...

'Big thing': Taiwan praises U.S. move to lift curbs on ties

A U.S. removal of curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials is a big thing, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday, welcoming the step as a major boost for relations with the islands most important global backer. U.S. Secretary of Stat...

Outgoing U.S. Capitol police chief says House, Senate officials hamstrung his efforts- Washington Post

Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund told the Washington Post newspaper in an interview that House of Representatives and Senate security officials had hamstrung his efforts to call in the National Guard.Sund said his supervisors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021