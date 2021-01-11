Left Menu
Humanitarian Coordinator expresses sorrow over death of deminer in Iraq

The deceased had worked for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) for six years and was killed in an explosion in Telefar District in Ninewa Governorate.

UNAMI | Baghdad | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:43 IST
Humanitarian Coordinator expresses sorrow over death of deminer in Iraq
On behalf of the United Nations, the Humanitarian Coordinator conveys her sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues deeply affected by this loss. Image Credit: ANI

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq, Ms Irena Vojackova Sollarano, expresses sorrow over the death of a humanitarian deminer in Iraq on 7 January 2021.

The deceased had worked for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) for six years and was killed in an explosion in Telefar District in Ninewa Governorate. An additional MAG staff member and three other individuals were injured during the incident.

On behalf of the United Nations, the Humanitarian Coordinator conveys her sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues deeply affected by this loss. She also extends her wishes for the speedy recovery of those that were injured.

This tragic incident underscores the dangers that explosive hazard contamination continues to pose in Iraq. Clearance of explosive ordnances is an essential step in the recovery from years of conflict. No critical infrastructure can be rebuilt, basic services restored, or displaced families return home safely until such explosive clearance activities take place. The Humanitarian Coordinator commends the humanitarian mine action community in Iraq for their dedication in carrying out such dangerous yet crucial work, in service of a safer future for humanity.

