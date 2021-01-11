Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi congratulates all-women crew for completing Air-India's longest direct flight of 16,000 km

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the all-women crew that completed Air India's longest direct flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole, covering a distance of 16,000 kilometers.

11-01-2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the all-women crew that completed Air India's longest direct flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole, covering a distance of 16,000 kilometers. "Congratulations to the all-women cockpit crew for completing Air India's longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. You have made the country proud," said the Congress leader in a tweet.

In a historic move, Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco. "Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel," said Captain Zoya Aggarwal.

It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India. (ANI)

