BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and ''resolved'' the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited (APCPL), a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.

Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd -- BRPL and BYPL -- were asked to pay Rs 1,864 crore of overdue electricity payments or face corporate insolvency proceedings, according to payment notices issued earlier this month.

''The BRPL and BYPL have resolved the matter with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited (APCPL) and have paid Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore, respectively, today, as per the demand,'' the BSES spokesperson said in a statement.

The BSES discoms are committed to supply reliable and uninterrupted power-supply to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi, he said.

The APCPL, a joint venture of state-owned NPTC, Haryana Power Generation Corp Ltd (HPGCL) and Indraprastha Power Generation Corp Ltd (IPGCL), had slapped separate payment notices on BRPL and BYPL for defaulting on payments for the electricity they buy from its Jhajjar plant.

It had sought Rs 999 crore from BRPL and another Rs 865 crore from BYPL, according to January 2 notices reviewed by PTI.

These dues accumulated for the electricity they bought up to March 2020. The dues after that are not being pressed as the period has been classified as pandemic-hit era.

The BRPL and BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Delhi government.

