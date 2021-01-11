Delhi: Samples of 2 crows from Dwarka's park test positive for Bird Flu

Samples of two crows from DDA Park No. 3, Dwarka-Sector-9 have tested positive for Bird Flu. The park is closed for visitors now, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official on Monday. The samples were sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing. Sanitization and cleaning work will be conducted here as per protocol.

So far, three parks of DDA have been closed till further notice, including Sanjay Lake, Hastasal and Dwarka Sector-9 Park. In view of the recent incidence of Avian Influenza (AI ) reported in Delhi, officials have been advised to enhance surveillance and undertake requisite measures for control and containment of the AI in strict adherence with the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI. Citizens are advised to maintain caution and reach out to helpline # 011-23890318, in case of need of any assistance, said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

As many as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed on Monday. Delhi and Maharashtra are the latest places to report the cases of avian influenza, according to an official statement. Crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas respectively.

Additionally, an outbreak of avian influenza (AI) has been reported among poultry in Parbhani district while AI in crows are confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in Maharashtra. According to the Union government, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. (ANI)

