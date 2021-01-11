Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Samples of 2 crows from Dwarka's park test positive for Bird Flu

Samples of two crows from DDA Park No. 3, Dwarka-Sector-9 have tested positive for Bird Flu. The park is closed for visitors now, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:03 IST
Delhi: Samples of 2 crows from Dwarka's park test positive for Bird Flu
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Samples of two crows from DDA Park No. 3, Dwarka-Sector-9 have tested positive for Bird Flu. The park is closed for visitors now, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official on Monday. The samples were sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing. Sanitization and cleaning work will be conducted here as per protocol.

So far, three parks of DDA have been closed till further notice, including Sanjay Lake, Hastasal and Dwarka Sector-9 Park. In view of the recent incidence of Avian Influenza (AI ) reported in Delhi, officials have been advised to enhance surveillance and undertake requisite measures for control and containment of the AI in strict adherence with the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI. Citizens are advised to maintain caution and reach out to helpline # 011-23890318, in case of need of any assistance, said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

As many as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed on Monday. Delhi and Maharashtra are the latest places to report the cases of avian influenza, according to an official statement. Crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas respectively.

Additionally, an outbreak of avian influenza (AI) has been reported among poultry in Parbhani district while AI in crows are confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in Maharashtra. According to the Union government, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021