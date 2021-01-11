US life insurer setting up Global Capability Center in Hyd: T'gana industries minister Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): Leading US life insurerMassachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company would set up itsGlobal Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana IndustriesMinister K T Rama Rao on Monday said here on Monday.

''What better way to start the week than to welcome a topFortune-500 company Delighted to announce that BFSI major USbased @massmutual is setting up their Global Capability Centerin Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is their first center outside US with initialinvestment of Rs 1000 Cr,'' he tweeted.

''Leading US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual LifeInsurance Company (@massmutual) announced the setting up oftheir Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana,'' hetweeted on his official account.

MassMutual, a 170-year old Fortune 500 organization and aworld leader in the Insurance and Finance Industry, choosingHyderabad and establishing its first Global Capability Centeroutside USA in the city is a testimony to the investorfriendly policies of the Telangana Government, he said.

