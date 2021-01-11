Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer on Monday, 30,933 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 121 of them are detected COVID positive.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 885,037. The state has 2,450 active cases. The bulletin said 213 persons have recovered from the disease and the recoveries have gone up to 875,456.

Two deaths were reported due to the disease, one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts. The death count has gone up to 7,131. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

