Odisha CM announces Rs 92.37 Cr Bonus, other Assistance for Kendu Leaf pluckers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a sum of Rs 92.37 crore towards bonus and other assistance for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:54 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a sum of Rs 92.37 crore towards bonus and other assistance for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees. "In case of death or physical disability of Kendu leaf workers, compensation amount has also been hiked to 2 lakh which was earlier Rs 1 lakh," the Chief Minister made the announcement today at the Kendu Leave Development Board meeting.

The board has sanctioned Rs 92.37 crore for the current year towards the Welfare and Assistance for Kendu leaf pluckers including workers engaged in binding bundles of Kendu leaf, casual workers and development of infrastructure. "Usually poor people are engaged in the collection, binding and processing of the Kendu leaf and hence, the state government has been relentlessly making efforts for their welfare", according to the official press release by the state government.

In 2020 crop year, Rs 250 crore has been paid directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

