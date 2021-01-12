Left Menu
Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot extend birthday greetings to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her 49th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:46 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her 49th birthday. Gehlot tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji. May she be blessed with good health, happiness and long life."

Punjab Chief Minister, party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Anil K Shastri also extended their warm wishes to Priyanka. "I am proud of your commitment and hard work for the people of the country. My best wishes for your success. May God bless you," Captain Amarinder wrote on Twitter. Born on 12 January 1972, Priyanka is the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

