Two men to appear in court after caught with drugs

The arrests come as members of Kimberley K9 unit received information from the Provincial Crime Intelligence regarding a silver Golf allegedly transporting drugs in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

12-01-2021
“The members spotted the vehicle in Lerato Park in Roodepan and stopped it.  Upon searching the vehicle, the members found two male occupants inside. They discovered 35 mandrax tablets and dagga with a combined estimated street value of R6 195,” said the Office of the Provisional Commissioner of the Northern Cape on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Two men are expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court after they were caught with drugs with an estimated street value of R6 195, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The arrests come as members of Kimberley K9 unit received information from the Provincial Crime Intelligence regarding a silver Golf allegedly transporting drugs in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

"The members spotted the vehicle in Lerato Park in Roodepan and stopped it. Upon searching the vehicle, the members found two male occupants inside. They discovered 35 mandrax tablets and dagga with a combined estimated street value of R6 195," said the Office of the Provisional Commissioner of the Northern Cape on Monday.

The men who are due in court soon are aged 40 and 45.

The vehicle was also impounded as it was used in the commission of a crime.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

