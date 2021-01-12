PM Modi asks youth to follow Swami Vivekananda’s leadership advice

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has asked the youth of the nation to follow Swami Vivekananda's leadership advice and praised the revered monk for his contribution in developing individuals and institutions. Speaking at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival today, the Prime Minister talked about Swami ji's contribution to starting a virtuous cycle of individual development to institution-building and vice versa.

Shri Modi remarked that individuals come in contact with Swami Vivekananda's influence sphere and create institutions and these institutions, in turn, create new institution-builders. This starts a virtuous cycle of individual development to institution-building and vice versa. This is a huge strength of India as the Prime Minister explained with the example of entrepreneurship. He pointed out that an individual builds a great company and the ecosystem of the company gives rise to many brilliant individuals who, in their time, create new companies.

He also asked the youth to take advantage of the flexibility and innovative learning format provided by the recent National Education Policy. The policy aims to create better individuals by prioritizing aspirations, skills, understanding and choice of the youth. He underlined better education and entrepreneurial opportunities being made available to the youth of the country. "We are trying to create an ecosystem in the country, absence of which, often compels the youth to look towards foreign shores", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was Swami Vivekananda who recognized confident, clear-hearted, fearless and courageous youth as the foundation of the nation. Shri Modi presented the mantras of Swami Vivekananda for youth. For Physical fitness, it is 'Muscles of Iron and Nerves of Steel' Government is promoting Fit India Movement, Yoga and providing modern amenities for sports. For personality development, the advice was 'Believe in yourself '; for leadership and teamwork Swamiji said ''Believe in All'.

(With inputs from PIB)