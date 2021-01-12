J-K: Handloom, Handicraft dept's training centres empowering women in Shopian

To help the women of Shopian find employment and make them self reliant, the Handloom and Handicrafts department of Jammu and Kashmir administration is training them in carpet making and Sozni embroidery arts at seven training centres across the district. According to Ashfaq Hussian, District Handloom and Handicrafts officer, Shopian, hundreds of women have been trained from these centres and started their own businesses.

"In our district, we are giving training in handloom making to women above 18 years of age. We have seven training centres, and each centre can accommodate 25 students. The women learn and develop their skills here and are becoming self-reliant by making and selling their products. We have trained close to 800 women, who have started their own business," said Hussian. The women who are currently getting trained in these centres thanked the administration and hoped that the skills learned here will help them earn money.

"There is a lot of unemployment in the region, and learning this skill will help in finding employment. Many women I know have received training here. Inspired from them, I also came here to learn the art," said Nahida Aziz, a trainee at one of the centres. Another trainee Rozy Jan said that the administration not just gives them training in various art forms, but also gives them a stipend of Rs 500 per month.

"By learning these skills, we can earn our own money by making the products at home and selling them," said Sameena Bhat, another trainee.

