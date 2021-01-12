Left Menu
HP Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visits Kanakadurga temple in AP

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited the temple of Goddess Kanakadurga in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:49 IST
HP Governor Bandaru Dattatreya welcomed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during Vijayawada visit. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited the temple of Goddess Kanakadurga in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. He visited the temple, located on Indrakeeladri hill on the banks of the Krishna River, and offered prayers to the Goddess, and wished for the COVID-pandemic to end. He was welcomed by the Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and other public representatives.

The temple officials gave Dattatreya a ceremonial welcome with Purna Kumbham. The priests blessed him with Vedic hymn recital. While speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya wished all the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti. He also expressed happiness over the fact that Telugu states are a part of bringing out a vaccine for COVID-19. He visited the temple for the first time after becoming the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

The governor was later on welcomed and felicitated by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan during his visit to Vijayawada. (ANI)

