Man to appear in court soon to face charges of burglary and theft

It is alleged that yesterday, at the Durban Magistrate Court offices, a court official observed an unknown man removing a computer from one of the offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:52 IST
The Durban Central police swiftly responded and on further questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretence of being a technician. Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate Court soon to face charges of burglary and theft.

When he was approached and questioned, he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers.

The staff member's suspicions were raised and he summoned the police.

The Durban Central police swiftly responded and on further questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretence of being a technician.

On investigation, it was discovered that the same suspect was attending court for a housebreaking case that took place a few months ago.

The suspect will also be profiled to ascertain if he is not linked to other burglary business crimes committed in the Durban CBD and its surroundings.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

