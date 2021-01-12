Left Menu
India records lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over 7 months

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic as the country recorded the lowest daily rise in over seven months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:59 IST
India records lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over 7 months
Daily new cases less than 17,000 after 6 months. Image Credit: ANI

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic as the country recorded the lowest daily rise in over seven months. 12,584 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after nearly seven months. The daily new cases were 12,881 on June 18, 2020, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India's active caseload has fallen to 2,16,558 on January 12. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further compressed to 2.07% of the cumulative caseload, it stated. A net decline of 5,968 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. With the rising recoveries and decline in daily new cases, India's cumulative recoveries are inching closer to 1.01 cr, said the MoHFW.

"The total recovered cases have crossed 1.01 cr (10,111,294) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.49%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 98,94,736", the statement further informed. Around 80.50 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

According to the statement, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,286 recoveries. Kerala follows with 3,922 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,255 daily recoveries. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,110in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,438 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 853 new cases yesterday, according to the statement.

Ten States/UTs account for 62.28% of the 167case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 96 today. There has been no addition in the past 24 hours, the statement added. (ANI)

