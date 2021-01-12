Left Menu
Development News Edition

After SC order, farmers should end protest: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:30 IST
After SC order, farmers should end protest: Khattar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders should end their agitation now following the formation of a committee by the Supreme Court over the new farm laws.

"The ball is now in the court of the SC and I feel whatever is its decision, it will be acceptable to all," he said, welcoming the SC order.

The Supreme Court stayed till further orders the implementation the three central agri-marketing laws over which farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for weeks.

The court also announced the formation of a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock over the new laws between the Centre and farmers' unions.

On the farmer unions' refusal to call off their protest after the SC order, Khattar said there was no reason now for them to continue with it.

He said the farmers should lift their 'dharna' at Delhi's border and head back to the places they had come from.

Khattar has been targeted by farmer unions for supporting the new laws enacted at the Centre in September.

On Sunday, protesters in Karnal vandalised the venue of the "kisan mahapanchayat" the chief minister had planned to address in support of the laws.

Also, a section of the MLAs from the Jannayak Janta Party, which is the BJP's partner in Haryana's ruling coalition, have opposed the central laws.

The four members of the SC-appointed committee are Bhartiya Kisan Union's Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkeri Sangthana's Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

Farmers protesting outside Delhi are demanding the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK cracks down on Chinese imports over Uyghur Muslim rights violations

The UK government on Tuesday announced sanctions on sourcing from Chinese businesses in retaliation of the harrowing human rights violations being perpetrated in the Xinjiang province of the country against the Uyghur Muslim minority.UK For...

Industrial production shrinks 1.9 pc in Nov; enters negative zone after 2 months

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.The manufacturing sector --...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates first Grand Finale of Red Ribbon Quiz Competition

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family welfare today inaugurated the first The Grand Finale of the Red Ribbon Quiz Competition organized by the National AIDS Control Organization and Ministry of Health Family Welfare in the ...

Ireland to apologise for "brutally misogynistic culture" at church run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among babies at church-run homes makes clear that unmarried mothers faced a stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture for decades, the countrys childrens minister said on Tuesday.The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021