Bihar sees 344 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar recorded 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,57,335. According to the state Health Department, Patna recorded 135 new COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases in the district stand at 50,888.

The total count of the active cases in Bihar stands at 4251. "Begusarai recorded 31 fresh positive cases while Jehanabad and Muzaffarpur each recorded 13 new positive cases," the department said. (ANI)

