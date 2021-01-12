Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar sees 344 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar recorded 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,57,335.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:55 IST
Bihar sees 344 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar recorded 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,57,335. According to the state Health Department, Patna recorded 135 new COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases in the district stand at 50,888.

The total count of the active cases in Bihar stands at 4251. "Begusarai recorded 31 fresh positive cases while Jehanabad and Muzaffarpur each recorded 13 new positive cases," the department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. official

People are going to have to be held accountable both in the law enforcement community and in the security community for the attack on Capitol Hill, the U.S. counterintelligence chief said on Monday.The Director of the National Counterintell...

Ireland to require negative COVID-19 test from all travellers

Any travellers arriving in Ireland from Jan. 16 must provide a negative or not detected COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours to be permitted entry, the government said on Tuesday.Ireland had previously required a negative test for peopl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Trump administration said it is releasing millions of vaccine doses it had been holding back for second shots, while the Chinese city of Langfang went into lockdown as worries rose about a second wave in a country that has mostly contai...

India, Arab League vow to deepen cooperation in counter terrorism

India and Arab League states on Tuesday vowed to boost trade and investment, and also stressed the need for deepening cooperation in combating terrorism as well as in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.The third Senior Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021