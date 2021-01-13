Tripura: One lakh new households to get water connection in next 3 months, says Jal Shakti Minister

Nearly one lakh new households here will get water connection in next three months, making Tripura the best-performing state under Jal Jeevan Mission, said Union Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. On Tuesday, the Union Minister took part in a detailed review meeting at the state guest house on the implementation of various development projects of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Tripura.

"1.5 lakh new families got water supply connections under Chie Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and it has been committed in the review meeting that another 1 lakh families will be given water connections in next 3 months, making Tripura the best-performing state under the Jal Jeevan Mission," Shekhawat said. The Union Minister also inaugurated two drinking water supply schemes (DTWS) at north Bijoynagar Gram Panchayat.

Chief Minister Deb and other officials of central and state took part in the discussion on the various projects related to the Atal Jaladhara Mission and Jal Shakti Department. (ANI)

