Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Seven to take oath as Ministers today

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Angara S would be taking oath as Ministers in the state Cabinet, informed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday. Speaking to Media, Yediyurappa said that the names of the ministers to be inducted in the cabinet have been sent to the Governor just now.

"They will take oath as ministers today by 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan," he said adding that one post is still vacant which will be discussed later. The decision regarding the much-awaited Cabinet expansion was taken after the Karnataka CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and party's in-charge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)