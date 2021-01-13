Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird Flu: Maharashtra Min says govt on alert to deal with any situation

Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country and in the state, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Tuesday said that the state government is on alert to deal with the situation that may arise in coming days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:16 IST
Bird Flu: Maharashtra Min says govt on alert to deal with any situation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country and in the state, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Tuesday said that the state government is on alert to deal with the situation that may arise in coming days. While talking to the media, Kedar said that culling has been started in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death of around 800 hens in the last few days at a poultry farm there.

"We are alert to deal with the situation that may arise in the coming days. We had a meeting with Chief Minister with all the District Collectors. The Forest Department and Animal husbandry department are working together with the district administration. We are having a close watch on all the development in this regard," Kedar told media. "We have started the culling operation in Parbhani and we will be doing the culling in an area under the radius of 1 km wherever the cases of bird flu will be reported," he added.

Two birds were found dead near cold storage centre in the Kanjurmarg area on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team reached the spot to remove the birds' bodies. In order to assess the situation arising out of the bird flu outbreak, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday will chair a meeting to review the bird flu situation in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...

CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.The Tamil Na...

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, January 13 ANINewsVoir The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021