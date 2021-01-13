Left Menu
Telangana reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

With 331 fresh cases, Telangana on Wednesday saw its total coronavirus count rise to 2,90,640.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With 331 fresh cases, Telangana on Wednesday saw its total coronavirus count rise to 2,90,640. According to a media bulletin by the Telangana Govt, the State added three fatalities today, taking the total death toll to 1571.

The number of discharges went up by 394 taking the total to 2,84,611. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 4,458.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.54% against 0.53% from one month ago. The recovery rate is 97.90%.

Samples tested per million population are 1,96,465, as per the Govt bulletin. (ANI)

