Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner
Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in US history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions was USD 625 million and lottery officials say it's rising to an estimated USD 750 million. The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.
The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is USD 550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.
The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated USD 550.6 million for Friday's Mega Millions drawing and USD 411.4 million for Powerball.
Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.
