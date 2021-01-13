Left Menu
PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:06 IST
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in US history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions was USD 625 million and lottery officials say it's rising to an estimated USD 750 million. The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is USD 550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated USD 550.6 million for Friday's Mega Millions drawing and USD 411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Finalise draft packaging regulations within 3 months, NGT directs FSSAI

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalize the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months. The green panel also directed the...

Jehan Daruvala to compete in Asian F3 for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons is all set to become the first full-fledged team from India to compete in the F3 Asian Championship with star racer Jehan Daruvala headlining the outfit. The series commences in Dubai on January 29.The team that swept almost ...

Irish prime minister apologises for abuses at Mother and Baby homes

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin on Wednesday offered a formal apology in parliament for the treatment of unmarried mothers and their babies in a network of Catholic Church run homes from the 1920s to the 1990s.A government-commissioned r...
