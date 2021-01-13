40 more newborns were rescued during hospital fire: Staffer

About 40 more newborn babies wererescued during the last week's fire at the General Hospitalin Bhandara in Maharashtra, a hospital staffer claimed onWednesday.

Ten newborn babies had died and seven others wererescued after the fire broke out in the Sick New Born CareUnit (SNCU) of the government-run hospital in the wee hours ofSaturday.

An attendant claiming to be on duty in wards 6 and 7(C-Section) at that time told journalists about 40 morenewborn babies were also rescued.

The attendant said she, along with a nurse and asecurity guard, shifted around 40 newborns to the opthalmologydepartment when smoke started entering wards 6 and 7.

Senior district officials were not available forcomment on the issue.

An inquiry, ordered by the Maharashtra government, isunderway to find out the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)