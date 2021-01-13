Left Menu
Development News Edition

40 more newborns were rescued during hospital fire: Staffer

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:45 IST
40 more newborns were rescued during hospital fire: Staffer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 40 more newborn babies wererescued during the last week's fire at the General Hospitalin Bhandara in Maharashtra, a hospital staffer claimed onWednesday.

Ten newborn babies had died and seven others wererescued after the fire broke out in the Sick New Born CareUnit (SNCU) of the government-run hospital in the wee hours ofSaturday.

An attendant claiming to be on duty in wards 6 and 7(C-Section) at that time told journalists about 40 morenewborn babies were also rescued.

The attendant said she, along with a nurse and asecurity guard, shifted around 40 newborns to the opthalmologydepartment when smoke started entering wards 6 and 7.

Senior district officials were not available forcomment on the issue.

An inquiry, ordered by the Maharashtra government, isunderway to find out the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Intel to replace its CEO next month

The American Multinational Corporation and technology company Intels CEO Bob Swan will be stepping down from the position on February 15, as announced by the company. According to The Verge, Intels CEO Bob Swan will be replaced by VMware CE...

UK will trigger safeguards in Brexit deal if supermarkets suffer, says PM

Britain will trigger safeguard measures in a divorce deal with the European Union if there are serious problems in supplying supermarkets in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. What I can certainly guarantee is...

UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths, second wave now more deadly

Britain reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record daily toll, meaning more have died in the second wave of the pandemic than the first wave last year, a health official said.The reported...

BJP will form govt in West Bengal after upcoming polls and implement NRC: UP minister

The BJP will come to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections there, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said on Wednesday.He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting the ration cards of Rohingya Muslims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021